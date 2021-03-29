We have to see Gladson Awako again at this level - Bernhard Lippert

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Bernhard Lippert says they will need to have a second look at Gladson Awako.



The Great Olympics skipper made his Black Stars debut against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final round of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



He came on before the second half to replace Osman Bukari and did not disappoint.



But according to Lippert the capabilities of Awako is known but is of the view the technical department of the national team must see him again.



"Talking about Awako, we know what can he do but we have to see him again and again on this level. Also, Sao Tome is not at highest level for me so it's difficult to assess a player. Gives him more time, they are adopting very well in training so I think more players than Ganiyu will make the way to the first eleven in the squad," he said.



