Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

We have to react against Legon Cities – Winfred Dormon

Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon

Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon has shifted his attention to their next game against Legon Cities at the Dawu Park on Sunday.



The Still Believe lads suffered their first defeat against Karela United on Sunday despite taking the lead through Joseph Esso.



A brace from Franklin Osei condemned Dreams FC to their first defeat of the season.



Speaking to the media after the game, Dormon charged his boys to react in their next game against Legon Cities.



“I am expecting a reaction from the boys against Legon Cities and I know we are going to carry the day'” he said.



“We had a lot of chances in the first half which we should have buried the game. It’s worrying but I believe in my boys to deliver against Legon Cities.” He added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.