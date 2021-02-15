Sports News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We have to ease the pressure on Wilfried Zaha- Jordan Ayew

Ayew has stated the need for the team to do better without the Ivorian winger

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has encouraged his teammates at Crystal Palace take the pressure off Wilfried Zaha.



Zaha has been outstanding for the side this season and the club have struggled to play well without him.



Palace have recorded 18 losses in 20 games without Zaha which includes the 3-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend.



Ayew has stated the need for the team to do better without the Ivorian winger.



“Wilf is a big player for the team. He is a big miss for us but we have other good qualities in the team and we have to be ourselves," he stated.



“We have to fight and we have to try and ease the pressure on Wilf as well and try to do the best we can to get points. Hopefully, we start this on Monday.”



Jordan has scored just one goal in 20 league appearances this season.