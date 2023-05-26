We have to beat Hearts of Oak at all costs- Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that his team must beat Hearts of Oak at all costs to avoid relegation.



Currently occupying the 11th position on the league table with 40 points and three matches remaining in the 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League, the Royals are aware of the significance of their upcoming match against the Phobians.



Expressing his determination, Maxwell Konadu stated, "We have the capability to beat Hearts of Oak; it's just a matter of the game. When you visit someone's home, they will do their best to defeat you. Similarly, we will strive to beat Hearts of Oak. We have no other option but to secure a victory against them."



Konadu emphasized the need for hard work, saying, "We must put in a lot of effort to overcome Hearts of Oak; otherwise, we will regret it. Our training sessions will require intense dedication as we aim to survive. We have to work incredibly hard, and we will find a way to survive." Maxwell Konadu shared these thoughts with StarTimes.



The game will take place at the El Wak Stadium in week 32 on Sunday, May 28.



