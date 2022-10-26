We have submitted World Cup budget to the ministry - GFA ExCo member Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association executive council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has stated that the FA has submitted the budget for the 2022 World to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The Mundial will kick off on 20 November and end on 18 December 2022. Ghana will take on Switzerland on November 17 in an international friendly game before flying to Doha, Qatar.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



“The world cup itself it is about budget the budget that is necessary has been sent to the ministry and the ministry has taken it up. The last time we went to the presidency the president spoke about it, the chief of staff spoke about it and the vice president also spoke about it," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"It is in front of them and they are doing everything possible so that the players will be comfortable and ok for the Mundial. After that we want to create a euphoria here and some of the euphoria is going on a walk, we will pray at the mosque, we will pray in church after that we will do a lunch with the legends, fan parks. Something that will make Ghanaians feel it,”