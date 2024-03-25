'We have someone we can look up to in the coming years in Forson Amankwah' - Otto Addo

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has openly praised debutant Forson Amankwah for his standout performance against Nigeria in their friendly at the Stade Marrakech last week.



The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder showcased his talent in his first appearance for the Black Stars during the 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles on Friday.



Amankwah, a left-footed player, played 63 minutes before making way for Kassim Adams following Jerome Opoku's red card, which left Ghana with 10 men on the field.



Despite the defeat, the 21-year-old's display caught the attention of the coach, who commended his composure, ball control, positioning, and defensive efforts against a formidable Nigerian side.



"It's really, really impressive for a young guy to step up against a strong Nigerian team and be so self-conscious with the ball, good positioning, also working hard defensively. It's really good," he said after the game.



"I think we have someone we can look up to in the coming years."



Ghana's next game is against Uganda on March 26, also in Marrakech, Morocco.