We have proven that we can match any team boot for boot- Eleven Wonders coach

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has said that his team has shown in their drawn game against Asante Kotoko, that they can match any team in the ongoing league.



Eleven Wonders produced a superb performance in the game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, November, 15.



They came from behind to draw with the Porcupines after they had taken the lead through striker, Kwame Poku in the first half.



Though the Techiman-based club was underdogs before the game, their tactical discipline on the field proved futile as they controlled most of the game to share spoils with the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking after the game at the Accra Sports Stadium, coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu stated that they have shown to the entire football community, that they have what it takes to rock shoulders with the big boys in the league.



“Everybody thinks Asante Kotoko will win the league, and so if we can draw with them, it means that we are equal,” he said during the post-match interview.



“Their pedigree is big in Africa, their pedigree is big in Ghana, but when it comes to talent, we can match them boot for boot. And everybody on TV in the world and everybody in the stadium can testify to that,” he concluded.

