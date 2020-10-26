Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We have performed beyond expectations - GFA Executive Council member

GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, has confidently stated that the body has performed beyond expectations.



They were elected in 2019 and helped to start the 2019/20 football season after going on a long break. However, the emergence of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the season.



In an interview on Kumasi FM, Sarfo was adamant that the GFA has done a very good job so far.



"We have done extremely well. Personally, we have performed beyond expectations to the extent that there’s not been full-time football and no policies for football in the past three years but we have enacted a lot of policies, for the first time we have a secretariat that has an HR department, a marketing department, and a technical department which is headed by a foreigner."



"We have established a medical fund to cater to serious injuries of players, a central fund, and a support fund all in the development of the game."



"The NC gave an excuse they cannot secure sponsorship because the GFA is unattractive but we have secured sponsors with Macron and Decathlon and a lot of MOU’s.(STC, YEA)."



"We are the first in administration to give advance payments to clubs for the start of the league even when there was no sponsor. We have supplied football to all the clubs."



"If given a serene atmosphere to work, we will do more but I believe we’ve done enough to be applauded. We have done enough to get excellent."

