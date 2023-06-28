We have one game more - Fatawu Issahaku after shameful defeat to Morocco

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Black Meteors winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, is optimistic that Ghana will pull through in their last group game to progress to the next stage of the 2023 U-23 African Youth Championship after an embarrassing defeat to Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



Morocco utterly destroyed Black Meteors at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, beating the West African side 5-1.



The Sporting Lisbon winger took to his Snapchat story to react to the defeat, admitting the team was disappointing, but they have one more game to right the wrong.



"It was disappointing but we still have one more game to come back," he wrote.



Salim Adams scored the consolation goal for Ghana as Amir Richardson, Ismael Saibiri, Abde Ezzalzouli, and Yenis Begraoui's brace did the damage and secure a semi-final berth for the host nation.



Issahaku scored on the stroke of half time but his goal was chopped off after a VAR review showed the ball went out during the build-up.



The Black Meteors, who beat Congo in their first game, are tied with Guinea on the same point in Group A and have to beat the latter to advance to the next stage.



