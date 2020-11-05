We have not asked the GFA to postpone league opener against Hearts of Oak – Aduana Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

2020/21 GPL: Aduana Stars will take on Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday one

Defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, Aduana Stars FC has denied reports circulating in the media that they have written to the Ghana Football Association for their matchday one encounter with Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2020/21 season to be rescheduled.



The two times champions have been paired against Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, November, 14 for the matchday one fixture in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



However, media reports claimed that the Dormaa based-club has requested the fixture to be rescheduled to Sunday, November 15 in other to get the maximum stadium attendance.



But Aduana Stars in a post on their official Twitter handle have denied the reports insisting that their matchday one fixture against Accra Hearts of Oak will be played on the exact date the GFA stated when the fixtures were released.



“We are pleased to announce that the date scheduled for our opening match with Accra Hearts of Oak remains unchanged, 14th November 2020. We have not written or decided to write to the GFA for any changes.”



