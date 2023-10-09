We have no striker - Hearts of Oak coach after draw against Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has complained about the lack of strikers in his squad following a draw with Dreams FC.



According to the manager, he has consistently lamented about his attacking options to the management.



Speaking at the post-match, the Dutch gaffer implied that his reliable striker Issa Kuka has departed.



“We have no striker. I tell you again, we’ve got no striker. Issah [Kuka] has gone abroad, so we have no striker. I tell them every time, he told StarTimes."



He added that Congolese forward Kashala Ramos, who replaced Kuka is not good enough and his backup Hamza Issah is not ready yet.



“Do you think Kashala was good when playing? No, he was not good. Hamza Issah is young; he is a fighter, and that was the next option."



The Rainbow side were held to a goalless draw by Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2023.



Hearts of Oak have scored one goal in four games. The Phobians have had a difficult start to the season, losing two, winning one, and drawing one of their opening four games.



