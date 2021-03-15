Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We have missed ‘fantastic’ Tariq Lamptey – Graham Potter

Tariq Lamptey, Brighton & Hove Albion player

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potters says his outfit have missed ‘fantastic’ Tariq Lamptey due to injury.



The diminutive full-back who made 11 Premier League appearances for the club made a huge impact but his season has been plagued by injuries and has been ruled out of the season after a muscle injury proved more complicated than had been previously thought.



According to Potter, his outfit have missed Tariq Lamptey who has been fantastic for the club in the ongoing season.



He added that it is frustrating for Lamptey and the club at large to have not seen much of him as expected due to injuries but said the focus has got to be helping him be back stronger for the 2021/22 season.



“He made an incredible start and a fantastic impact building on what he did at the back end of last season.



“It’s just frustrating for him and for us that we haven’t seen as much of him as we would like.



“The focus has got to be on helping him be back stronger and fitter and ready for the start of next season.



“He is a huge talent, he has got huge potential and he’s a fantastic person so we have missed him,” he said.