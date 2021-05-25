We have missed Kwame Poku - Kotoko PRO

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

• Kwame Poku was the fans favourite in the first round of the GPL



• David Obeng Nyarko said Kwame Poku was loved by the fans despite missing a penalty against Hearts of Oak



• He made his Black Stars debut against South Africa in the 2022 Afcon qualifications



Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has said that the club misses the services of departed striker Kwame Poku.



Kwame Poku left Asante Kotoko to join Algerian giants USM Alger for a fee of around $500,000 after spending a half-season with the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.



Poku left the Porcupine Warriors as their top scorer with eight goals.



Asked in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM if they regret selling Kwame Poku, David said the former Nkoranza striker rather helped the club by accepting the deal.



"We miss Kwame Poku a lot. His history at the club will forever be in there. He joined the club when there was Covid-19 around but he stood his head up and he did his best for the club.



"Kwame Poku was the only player who played against Hearts of Oak and missed a penalty but he was applauded by the fans. I know he is a fine player and he will excel at USM Alger," he added.



