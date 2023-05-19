We have many boxers in Ghana to develop - GBA president after Freezy Bones' nationality switch

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) president, Abraham Neequaye, has stated that the association is fixated on developing the abundant boxing talents in Ghana after missing out on UK-based boxer Seth Gyimah, who has switched nationality.



Gyimah, who is known by his ring name Freezy Mcbones, fights under a UK boxing license, which makes him a UK national.



According to Abraham Neequaye, the boxer had the GBA license but decided to use a UK license, hence, he will not plead with the viral internet sensation to fight under the GBA license because he has a lot of talents to nurture.



"So if the person has our license and he wants to fight and then puts our license down and picks another license to fight under that license, how do you expect me to go and beg this gentleman to come, no. We have a lot of boxers here that we need to develop," he told UTV.



He further confirmed that Freezy made the switch prior to his undercard fight against boxer Darryl Sharp in April 2023.



"...Before he fought in the UK, he came to Ghana to get a Ghana Boxing Authority license. He came for our license but when he wanted to fight and they wanted to get a release letter from us, he changed it to fight for the British. He was supposed to come for a release letter from us but he said he wanted to fight as UK national."



Freezy MacBones claimed a four-round victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, April 15, 2023.



Following his win, the GBA was slammed for allowing such talent to slip through their fingers.



Freezy MacBones was born and bred in Ghana but became a professional boxer when he departed to the UK.





EE/OGB