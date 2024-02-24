We have lost to Zambia but this tie is not over – Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle insists

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle is confident her team can beat the Copper Queens of Zambia to reach the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



Ghana hosted the first leg of the tie against Zambia on Friday but lost 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



In a post-match interview, Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle said the tie is far from over.



She said she is confident her team can turn things around when the second leg is played in Zambia.



“There are two games, another 90 minutes to go. I think we did well with how we started the game. Ghana had possession today, Ghana played football today, and the Queens were showing that we are able to play amazing football.



“For me, it's important we build on this performance. The players showed a lot of our values, and team teamwork, I think there was a passion to win this game, a passion to play football. Another 90 minutes to go and I’m convinced if we put one goal in it will explode,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



The second leg of the tie between the Black Queens and the Copper Queens will be played on Wednesday, February 28.