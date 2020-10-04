Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

‘We have high expectations of Victorien Adebayor’ - HB Køge director Per Rud

Victorien Adebayor scored 12 goals in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League

The Sporting Director of HB Køge, Per Rud has noted that the club has high expectations of new signing Victorien Adebayor.



The lethal forward has joined the Danish First Division Club in the ongoing summer transfer window from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies Football Club.



Speaking after the striker signed a 3-year contract, HB Køge director Per Rud stated that: “We have high expectations for Victorien Adebayor. When we pick up such a high-profile player, we also believe that he can become a crucial figure with us. Adebayor is an exceptional player who can cover all places in the offense."



"Both on the edges, centrally behind the front attacker and all the way in front. He has speed in his feet and some technical skills that allow him to put his direct opponent, and then he has a strong left leg”, He said as quoted on the website of HB Køge.



In the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, Victorien Adebayor made 13 appearances for Inter Allies and scored 12 times before the season was ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

