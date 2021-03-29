We have failed to develop enough talent for the Black Stars - Abukari Damba

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian coach, Abukari Damba has stated that the country is not developing enough talents to play for the Black Stars.



In the past, the country was hailed as the hub of good transition. The likes of Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Thomas Partey and others were successfully transitioned into the senior team.



However, Damba, in an interview on Joy FM stated that the country has been lacking in that aspect recently.



"The transition is not as before. It is one thing having the talent, it is another developing the talent. Are we developing the talent enough so far as the transition is concerned?" he quizzed.



"The game has evolved so competitively that you have to do the right thing and that is what we have not yet done well. We keep talking about winning the AFCON but are we doing what our competitors are doing? We must set our priorities if we want to remain relevant," he added.