Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We have a lot of work to do - Medeama coach Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has admitted his side have a lot of work to do if they are to make a meaningful impact in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Yellow and Mauves who are yet to record a victory held Legon Cities to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday three of the domestic top-flight league and according to the trainer, they need to improve their effort in order to make a case for themselves.



The Tarkwa based outfit have had a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign. They have drew twice and lost one.



Speaking to StarTimes, he said, “It’s quite unfortunate that we drew this match because that wasn’t our plan but that is football. You cannot get whatever you want. Tactically, my boys created a lot of chances but squandered all, this shows that we have a lot of work to do”



Asked if he will need a potent striker, he said, “Not much but we have to psych and work with them so that we can bounce back. We are going back to the drawing board and teach them how to move upfront and I believe it will reflect in our fourth game” he concluded.

