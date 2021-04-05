We have a lot of work to do – Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has said that his side has a lot of work to do despite beating Aduana Stars on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians inflicted a 2-0 win over the fire boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Victor Aidoo strike from the spot and an own goal from Hafiz Adams settled the encounter.



Speaking after the game, the former Medeama gaffer insisted that his side have a lot to do tactically despite the victory.



“Tactically we have a lot of work to do as I can see, the players are now coping with the system and the philosophy. It is not easy, but I will expect them to take it fast so that we can improve on it.”



Asked about his philosophy, he said, “Normally I play an attacking football, I love attacking and possessive football, but today you could see that Aduana came with a different strategy, they came to destroy our game, they didn’t want to allow us to play our game but fortunately for us, a lot of passes we created helped us to score a goal, so I think its quite good,” he said.