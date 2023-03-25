We have a good chance to qualify - Angola coach Pedro Goncalves

Sports News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves says the Palancas Negras have a good chance to qualify despite their 1-0 defeat to Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Ghana beat Angola 1-0 in Kumasi thanks to a late strike by Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.



Ghana tops Group E with seven points and will take on Angola in the second leg on Monday 27th March.



“We need to keep our focus in these two games to stay on course. I believe we can beat Ghana although for sure will be hard – but will be hard for Ghana to beat us too,” he told ghanasportspage.com



“Our challenge right now is to play and win against Ghana even if, for sure, they are the favourites of the group,”



“They were one of five African nations at the World Cup and they definitely grew from that experience and strengthened with players from England and one of the better strikers from La Liga,”



“We know they are strong but our mentality is that if we play a better team, for sure, we will be getting better ourselves. Our mindset is ‘we like to challenge ourselves with better opponents,"



“That’s why, when we’ve played against Egypt, Gabon, South Africa and other good countries, there was never a time the opponent dominated us on the field,"



“I’ve felt that even in the games where we have lost, we have had a chance to win,”



“Well, We have a good chance to qualify.”