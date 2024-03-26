We have a big chance to beat Uganda – Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is confident Ghana has a big chance to beat Uganda in the friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Marrakech.



The Black Stars come up against Uganda in their final friendly match of the March international break.



Ghana lost its first match to Nigeria by 2-1 and is hoping to make a comeback in their match against Uganda.



Ahead of the match, Otto Addo revealed his plans to win the game at all cost. He asserted that the Black Stars have prepared different patterns of play that can give them a win over Uganda.



“It’s a different set-up, different hurdles. I think in this match we go in as favourites but it won't be easy. We have prepared three systems that will suit the game,” the coach said.



He added, “If they come as we expect, then we have a good chance to beat them. I think the boys did well at training, a lot of patterns and they did good.”



Although Uganda lost their last match to Comoros by 4-0, Otto Addo hinted that his team will not underestimate the quality of their opponents.



“We are aware they have their qualities but we lost our first match and now we are looking forward to a victory,” Otto Addo said.



Ghana’s game against Uganda will be played at 16:00 GMT.



