We earned GHC15,000 from our last two GPL matches – Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Brands and communication manager of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has disclosed that the club earned GHS15,000 from their last two matches.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, he said that money is not even enough to pay player salaries at the end of the month while bemoaning poor attendance of supporters during Ghana Premier League matches.



“The effect of poor attendance on Kotoko is very huge, in the last two games we played, we earned GHS15000 after deductions.



“Our wage bill currently is over 300,000gh monthly, yet supporters want us to retain players even though they are refusing to come to the stadium,” David Obeng Nyarko bemoaned.



He added, “We need our fans in their numbers so we can meet all their demands. All their grievances can be answered at the stadium.



“Players get disappointed when they see an empty stadium during warm-up.”



The issue of poor attendance at various match venues in the Ghana Premier League has become topical in the past week.



Unfortunately, some clubs are not making a penny from gate proceeds due to poor attendance at the stadia.