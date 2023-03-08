We dropped points against Karela but we will bounce back - Dreams coach Karim Zito

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has stated that he is disappointed his team dropped points against Karela United but they will surely bounce back with a win in their next game.



Karela United and Dreams Football Club engaged in a fierce contest in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday afternoon in a match week 20 encounter.



The two teams have struggled since the start of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In need of the three points to climb further away from the relegation zone, the away side set up strong and defended very well.



Although Dreams FC will play well, Karela United just did enough to ensure the team did not concede.



At the end of a very good showing from both teams, the game ended goalless at the Theatre of Dreams.



"I am very happy you saw how I changed the system which tell you that definitely I needed a goal. And that was where we created that chance so Gawu did not have patience it is a simple tap or pass it to Ali to tap in," coach Zito said after the game.



"But you know inexperience is part of it at the end of the day it is better than you losing at all so we will go back to the drawing board and then come back again. We are going to play Accra Lions we are going to surprise them,"