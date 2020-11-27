Sports News of Friday, 27 November 2020

We don’t want to underrate any team - Maxwell Konadu ahead of Nouadhibou game

In the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage qualifier, Kotoko face Mauritanian outfit Nouadhibou.



The game in Africa has developed to a point where there are no minnows, according to Maxwell Konadu, so his side can not depend on the past to help them in the encounter.



“African football has come of age, there are no minnows hence it will be totally wrong for anyone to boldly declare any game as a walkover,” he said.



“The statistics reveal that the team (FC Nouadhibou) might not have existed for long but their exploits on the African continent should tell you that you underrate them at your own peril,"



“We don’t want to underrate any team. Our team has not performed to the level of the past times and so we want to rediscover our lost glory," he added.



He also mentioned that FC Nouadhibou have some players playing for the national team an indication that they are not a bad side.



“Our opponents have a lot of players in the national team. About 6, they have other foreign players in their squad. So this should make us aware that they are not a bad side,”



“The fact that they play on an AstroTurf pitch is also a factor,"



“So with all these combined, we should be aware that they are a good side,"



“Personally I have watched them several times and I know what they can do. We have to really prepare very well and know that we are going to face a good team,”



Coach Konadu urged his team to work hard and get the right results.



“We must rise to the occasion and show them we also understand well the African game,"



“We must work hard and face them head-on and make sure we overcome them and get the necessary results to qualify,” he ended.

