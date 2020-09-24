Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

'We don't want to talk much, we just want to deliver' - Dentaa Amoateng

The Diasporan and International Relations of Asante Kotoko, Dentaa Amoateng MBE

Management member of Asante Kotoko SC, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has sent a mouth-watering message to the Porcupine fans after assuming office some days ago.



Dentaa Amoateng MBE, who is in charge of the Diasporan and International Relations of the club, is optimistic that they will succeed in lifting the brand to where it was some years ago.



Dentaa and her colleagues were unveiled as management members of Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, September 22, at the Kumasi Sports hotel by the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



"The vision of our CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) is very huge. Very soon Kotoko again will be lifted to where it was before. We don't want to talk much; we want to just deliver."



"We want you to see the fruit that we're going to deliver. We will make sure Kotoko becomes great again," she said in an interview with Kumasi based Otec FM.

