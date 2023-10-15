We don’t want to leave camp with two poor results – Chris Hughton ahead of USA match

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, is maintaining a positive outlook as his team prepares for their second friendly match against the United States of America at the GEODIS Park Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.



This optimism comes on the heels of the Black Stars' 2-0 defeat against Mexico's El Tri at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA on Sunday, October 15, 2023.



This result highlights the challenges Ghana has faced, as they have not secured a victory in their last four encounters with the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Champions. The purpose of the friendlies against Mexico and the USA is to prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers beginning in November and the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January next year.



Hughton reiterated his expectations during a post-match press conference, emphasizing the need for an improved performance in the final friendly against the USA. He highlighted the importance of avoiding two poor results and expressed confidence in the team's ability to provide a better performance.



He stated, "What we don't want is to leave this international camp with two poor results. The result of that is always you are looking for a reaction from the team in the second game [USA]."



Hughton emphasized the need for the team to strive for a better outcome in the second game to prevent leaving the international camp with two unsatisfactory results. Learning from their shortcomings in the first game against Mexico is essential for achieving a positive result against the USA.



The last time Ghana faced the USA in an international friendly was in July 2017, resulting in a 2-1 loss at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. This history adds an extra layer of motivation for the Black Stars to deliver an improved performance in their upcoming match against the USA.



