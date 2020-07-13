Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We don't want to drag Asante Kotoko to court- Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako

Isaac Amoako, a former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, has revealed that there are no intentions to take them to court over unpaid compensation but pleaded that the club settles those obligations as soon as possible.



Amoako and other Kotoko players were involved in a car accident three years ago.



They had the unfortunate accident on their way back to Kumasi after facing Inter Allies in a Premier League game.



After the incident, donations were made to the players. The management of the club also promised to pay some compensation to players but it has not arrived.



“Dr. Kwame Kyei promised us that donations coming in will be given to us but after a year there was no response that is why we created a group to address our concerns,” Amoako told Happy FM.



“After three years we have not received any compensation from the accident and it is worrying. We don’t have any intentions of taking the case to court to demand what is due but we should get our compensation,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.