Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

We don't seek to dominate the world - FFF Secretary General

Laura Georges, Secretary General of the French Football Federation

Secretary General of the French Football Federation, Laura Georges has urged men to support women in position because, “We are not looking to dominate the world, but we seek to support and make it better”.



Laura indicated that women always bring a different perspective to the table and always share great ideas men may not have thought of. “There is always a great outcome when men and women work together”.



She believes it a rather a great combination for men and women to work together to achieve greater heights and break barriers.



Laura Georges shared this in a special International Women’s Day edition of the Happy Sports show, hosted by Ayishatu Zakaria Ali.



On her authority men in general support women when they see their peers supporting them (women).



“We need to trust women in position. When we see men supporting women, other men also support us. Doing so sends the message that male accept women and we can work together. It is a good combination for men and women working together”, she reiterated.



Laura also advised female players and leaders never to wait for others to change situations for them. “Don’t wait for people to change the situation for you. Whenever you can cause a difference, do that. It is our responsibility to take charge and cause change and not wait on anyone”, she added.



To her, there is no age limit when it comes to female leadership. “Whether you’re 50 or 20years, don’t be afraid, you can lead”, she charged.