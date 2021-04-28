We don’t reward players for playing draw - Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Premier League Club Accra Hearts of Oak has described media reports circulating on social media that Togbe Afede XIV has given each player Ghc800 after drawing with Karela as false.



A statement issued by the Club asked the public to disregard the story because it is false.



The team said they don’t celebrate draws and it is ridiculous for anyone to state that they have been rewarded for drawing.



The team said this is ”ridiculous and demeaning”.



The statement said a p[promise was made for a victory and not a draw.



Read the full statement below:



