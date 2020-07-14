Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: goal.com

We don't return to GPL to relaunch our careers - Abednego Tetteh

Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh

Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh is unhappy with the local perception that players return to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) from stints abroad to relaunch ailing careers.



The former Bechem United hit-man joined the Phobians as a free agent in May after spells in Ethiopia, Sudan and India.



He joined Hearts alongside centre-back Nuru Sulley who is similarly making a comeback to the domestic scene after some time in Libya, Egypt, Turkey, and Iraq.



Editors' Picks

Afcon 2019: Jordan Ayew congratulates 10-man Ghana for holding 11-man Benin

Afcon 2019: A draw against Benin is reasonable after red card - Ghana coach Appiah

Afcon 2019: Ghana could have lost against Benin - Jonathan Mensah

Paintsil: Black Stars can't afford to lose shape in the Afcon

“After ending my stint abroad, I decided to come back home. Other players may decide to stay," Tetteh told Nzema FM.



"We don’t come to the country to relaunch our career because it is the same football [going on outside] that goes on here.



“We play proper football in Ghana, so we normally come to play football but not to relaunch our careers.



"It is the same Ghanaians that claim the league lacks quality players and if we decide to come back, you will hear people saying we are coming [back home] to do relaunching.



“I think such claims have prevented most of the players from returning to the country."



Tetteh joined Hearts on a three-year deal.



After a fine season with Bechem United, Tetteh left Ghana for Sudan in 2016, signing for Al-Hilal Omdurman.



In 2017, the 29-year-old made a switch to Ethiopian outfit Jimma Aba Buna, from where he moved back to Sudan in sealing a deal with El-Hilal SC El-Obeid.



He last played in India where he featured for Real Kashmir and Trau in separate stints.



"Hearts are part of the numerous clubs that contacted me but I chose them because I wanted to feel at home. I followed my heart. It is a dream come true to sign for Hearts of Oak. All my family members are fans of Hearts. My father is even called Phobia," Tetteh said after joining Hearts in May.





"I will urge the supporters to continue to pray for the whole team but not for individual players. We are hoping and praying for Covid-19 to end so that we can continue our football season.”



During his previous spell in Ghana, Tetteh's good showing earned him a call-up to the Black Stars.



Hearts, African champions in 2000, are the second most successful club in the history of the GPL, having won 19 titles.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.