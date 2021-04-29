We don’t owe players - King Faisal CEO George Amoako

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal, George Amoako has confirmed his outfit has settled all outstanding bonuses owed the players.



The Isha Allah boys are currently in the relegation zone with 22 points and placed 17th on the league table after matchday 21.



In the club’s quest to survive relegation at the end of the season, the former CEO of Asante Kotoko has revealed management has settled all debts which will serve as a motivation for their campaign.



"For now, we don't owe the players we have managed to pay all their outstanding bonuses so far"



King Faisal will host Karela United in their next game in the Premier League on Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



