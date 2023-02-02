We don't like our current position on the league table - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu after his side's goalless draw game against Accra Hearts of Oak has stated that the club stayed in mid-table for a long time and they need to climb up.



In yesterday's game, despite creating numerous scoring opportunities in the encounter, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.



In the game, the Phobians hoped for a win but the Royals proved to be a stronger side as the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw.



Despite playing with ten men from the 48th minute mark, Legon Cities managed to pick a draw against the rainbow boys.



Bortey Acquaye picked a straight yellow card in the game after a challenge on a Hearts of Oak player.



“We need to climb up the log. We struggled in the middle for quite too long. We also deserve to be top there…it seems our best is still not enough so we keep on pushing until we pick all 3 points,” he said



Legon Cities sit in 14th position with 18 points after 15 matches into the campaign.