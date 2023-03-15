We don’t impose players on Black Stars coaches – GFA official

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has refuted claims that the FA impose players on Black Stars coaches.



The issue of players being imposed on coaches of the national team have dominated headlines in recent times with many aggrieved football fans pointing fingers at the leadership of the GFA.



Reacting to those claims, the General Secretary of the GFA stated that the management committee of the Black Stars only make recommendations and question the inclusion and absence of some players in the squad,



According to him, the head coach of the Black Stars liaises with his deputies in naming the squad.



“The head coach alone does not make the squad. He discusses it with his team then they bring the list and discuss with the management committee so that if there are questions they will ask before the list comes out,” Prosper Harrison Addo said on Citi TV.



“Nobody imposes any player on a coach. We leave the coach to make his selection. We can make comments about it that having watched matches I would have called this player,” he added.



Prosper Harrison Addo noted that he had observed a trend where people believe the GFA deliberately interfere with player selection whenever some players are left out of the squad.



Coach Chris Hughton recently named Ghana’s 25-man squad to face Angola in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers matches to be played on March 23rd and 27th.



