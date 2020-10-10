Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We don't have enough quality in the Black Stars - Agent Oliver Arthur

The Black Stars of Ghana

The founder of ArthurLegacy agency, Oliver Arthur has stated that there is not enough quality in the Black Stars camp.



On Friday, October 9, CK Akonnor's side suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Mali at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex in Turkey.



Arthur, in his assessment of the game, hammered on the low value of the team.



"When you talk about talents and the businesss of talents, let me look at the business aspect. When you look at the Black Stars first eleven, let's take Thomas Partey out because he had a big move. When Partey is taken out, the rest of the team, our net value is not even €25 million," he told Joy FM.



"If you have a team that its net value is not even 25 million euros, then it should tell you the quality. You don't need to be a technical person to know. A lot of the players are valued at €200,000, €500,000, €800,000 and €1 million. This should tell you the value of our players. Someone will say this player knows how to curl the ball and what not. I don't want to go through the technical aspect because I'm an agent. I look at the business aspect."



"When you take out Thomas Partey, our next big value is Jordan Ayew who is €10 million. Then we have players at €5 million, €1 million and lower. If you put a €200,000 player in the Black Stars, you know the value of the player. I think that the fans shouldn't expect so much from this team. If you look at teams like Senegal, their value is over €100 million and more."



They will battle Qatar in their second friendly on Monday, October 12.

