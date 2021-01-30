Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We didn’t let Hearts train at Mcdan Park because of ‘juju - Olympics PRO

Hearts will take on Olympics today

Great Olympics Public Relations Officer, Saint Osei, says they didn’t allow Hearts of Oak to train at the La McDan Town park because of “juju”.



Great Olympics hold their training sessions at the La Macdan park ahead of their Premier League games this seasons.



Some Olympics fans raised serious allegations stating that it was a ploy by the Phobians to do some black magic or juju on the pitch ahead of the game.



According to the Olympics PRO Saint Osei, Hearts of Oak likes “juju” and that is the reason why they didn’t allow them to train at the park.



“We didn’t allow them because we know they like juju. They should go find somewhere else and train. There are a lot of training facilities with floodlights here in Accra”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Saint Osei is confident Olympics will beat Hearts on Saturday in the derby.



“We are going to show them that we are the landlords of Accra. We are prepared for the game and by 7:30pm we will know who has carried the day”.



The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 30 January,2021.