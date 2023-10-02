We didn't give Hearts of Oak space to operate - Bofoakwa Tano coach

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his satisfaction after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against the formidable Hearts of Oak on Saturday afternoon.



"We didn't give Hearts of Oak space to operate," Manso declared, highlighting the meticulous defensive strategy that paved the way for their triumph.



"We decided not to allow Hearts of Oak the space to play, especially in the midfield so yes in the first half especially when we clipped their midfield they could play it was rather we were dictating the pace," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"We were also pressing them up front so the first half I think we played very very well it was in the first half that we should have scored. In the second half, we started and we got the goal and from there it became a game that we knew we were going to win," he added.



Bofoakwa Tano inflicted a 1-0 win against the Phobians at the Coronation Park in Sunyani. Captain Saaka Dauda scored in the 47th minute for Bofoakwa Tano.