We did not show our quality as a team - Elvis Manu

Ghana international Elvis Manu

The goal scorer of Ludogorets in the match with LASK, Elvis Manu has commented on his team's 3-1 defeat in their final group of the 2020/2021 UEFA Europa League.



"We didn't play properly in the first half, we conceded an elementary goal for 1: 1, and then it became easy for them. We didn't show our qualities as a team, and we have them," Manu commented.



"We have to change the attitude, from the first minutes we were not on the field, from the first matches we were not there at certain moments,"



"In Europe, there is always a motivation, we did not make a good campaign in the Europa League. After six games zero points, nothing let's say," he added.

