We did not meet our target in the first round - Kotoko PRO David Obeng Nyarko

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng says the Porcupine Warriors missed their target at the end of the first round of games in the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko were beaten 2-0 by Dreams FC at the Dawu Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in their match week 17 game.



“It is true the first round has ended we started with a win and unfortunately in our last match we lost. So far we have 27 points although we couldn’t meet our target if you look at our current position we are still within the position to fight to win the Ghana Premier League,"



"So the second round will provide us with the perfect opportunity to improve our performance towards winning the Premier League,” David Obeng said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



The Kumasi-based club is fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points after 17 games.



