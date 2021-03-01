Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

We deserved more from Hearts game - Kotoko's Latif Anabila

Latif Anabila (red jersey) in action for Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko played out a goalless drawn game against fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in their outstanding matchday 14 Ghana Premier League match.



It was a tale of two missed penalties from both sides but Asante Kotoko midfielder Abdul Latif Anabil believes his side should have won the game.



There was very little to separate both teams as the two goalkeepers on the day stood tall and saved two penalty kicks.



Latif Anabila played the entire 90 minutes and believes his team should have won all three points on the day



“It was a tough game; we came in to win and unfortunately we had a draw” he said post-game.



“We were a bit down because we think we deserve to win this game because in the second half we created a lot of chances” he said.