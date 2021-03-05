Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We couldn't bring his girlfriend to Denmark - HB Køge on Adebayor's loan to Legon Cities

Victorien Adebayor scored 12 goals in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League

Danish club HB Køge has revealed reasons for sending Nigerien star Victorien Adebayor on loan to Legon Cities.



The player's transition from the Ghana Premier League to the Danish division one has been met with challenges.



According to the Sporting Director of the club, Per Rud, Adebayor's struggles stem from personal reasons including failure to be with his girlfriend.



“In this way, we meet the wishes of Adebayor. For personal reasons, he has a strong need to be close to his family for the time to come. We have listened to that. We have come to the conclusion that if he does not thrive here because he does not have "himself with", it is the right solution, "says HB Køge's director Per Rud.



“Adebayor's first time in Denmark has not been easy. There has been corona. The paperwork with visas and work permits has been a long time coming. We have not yet succeeded in bringing his girlfriend to Denmark. At the same time, he has been hit by injuries, which has meant that he has not been given the desired playing time. Now he gets a period in a club where he is safe. At the same time, he can get in shape and, in addition to football, focus on family life,” he added.



Adebayor scored 12 goals in 13 matches in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2019/2020 season before leaving for Denmark.



Cities are keen on finishing at the top half of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season hence the signing of the prolific attacker.



"We have now put together a plan together with Legon Cities FC. It must ensure the framework for Adebayor's development. He is an exciting player and we still believe in the model with players from Africa and that we can integrate them," said Per Rud.