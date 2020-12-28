Soccer News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We couldn't sign Matthew Anim Cudjoe due to $250,000 transfer fee - Kotoko CEO

Matthew Anim Cudjoe was on loan at Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that the club was unable to pen a deal with Matthew Anim Cudjoe because of his price.



Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was on loan at Asante Kotoko during the 2019/20 season but the deal ended prematurely due to the truncation of the football season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to sign the youngster on a permanently after impressing at the club.



According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club were unable to meet the asking price of Matthew Anim Cudjoe whose representatives were demanding $250,000 for a loan deal.



"Mathew Anim Cudjoe's agent was quoting $250,000 loan deal but the coach didn't want a loan player", Nana Yaw Amponsah said in an interview



"I spoke to Samuel Anim Addo that the money was huge but he still demanded such amount"



“Fabio Gama is the replacement of Anim Cudjoe because we couldn’t afford Anim Cudjoe”, he added.









