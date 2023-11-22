We conceded a poor goal against Comoros - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, expressed disappointment over his team's performance, highlighting a poor goal conceded in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Comoros.



The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat as Myziane Maolida scored in the 43rd minute for Comoros in the match.



Chris Hughton, in his post-match comments, acknowledged Ghana's superiority throughout the game but criticized the defensive lapse that led to Comoros' goal.



“I thought Ghana we were the better team,” he said.



“We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalise on the chances that we had.”



Despite the missed opportunities, Ghana couldn't capitalize, resulting in a 0-1 loss. With three points from two games, the Black Stars face a challenging road ahead in the World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana's focus is now on the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.





