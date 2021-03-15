Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We can win the league title with a little push – Karela United goalkeeper Richard Baidoo

Karela United goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo

Karela United goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo is confident that his outfit can win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with a little push.



The 22-year-old on-loan from giants Hearts of Oak has been outstanding for the Anyinase based club having kept 6 clean sheets in 13 matches.



In an interview with Angel FM, Baidoo disclosed that before the commencement of the league, the playing body set sights on making a good impact than the truncated season where they were battling relegation.



In spite of that, they have finished the first round of the season as leaders on the table with 31 points.



“We see ourselves as league contenders because everybody is good at his department and with a little push, we can win the league,” he said.



He also quashed wild claims on rituals performed at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, saying. “There is nothing at our home ground apart from the astro turf, we play football, if you perform rituals without training you can’t win a game”. He added.