‘We can win the World Cup if we invest the $25M into our league and grassroots’- Dr. Kofi Amoah tells govt

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairman of the defunct Ghana Football Association's Normalization Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah has spoken against the government's move to invest $25 million in the Black Stars AFCON and FIFA World Cup campaigns in 2022.



According to the Ghanaian business magnate, it will be wrong for the government to invest $25 million in the Black Stars at the expense of the local league competitions and grassroots football as the future of Ghana football depends on its progress.



Dr. Kofi Amoah's comments come on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's meeting with corporate Ghana last week to solicit for $15 million after pledging $10 million for the Black stars ahead of their 2022 world cup qualifiers and AFCON.



He argued that instead of pumping money into the Black Stars for quick results which is not even feasible in the next AFCON, the government should rather invest the money into grassroots football to build a solid team in the future.



“No! Strengthen your local league, starting from juvenile football, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien all of these people, this is where they got their strength.”



“When the Germans saw that their football is going down they said time out, we need to think, it took them 11 years but they won the world cup in Brazil."



To him, Ghana can even assemble a team to win the FIFA World cup if we invest in grassroots football with the proper plan because we are blessed with the talents.



“Ghana can win the world cup because we have the talents but the organization of the approach is the wrong one and I hope that my friends at the Ghana football association (GFA) are not going to be angry with me and fix it,” he told Citi TV in an interview.