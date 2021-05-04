We can't wait to win the next AFCON - Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi has set his sights on helping Ghana to break its 39- years trophy drought ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars last won the Africa Cup of Nations in Libya 1982 and is yet to win a trophy again despite getting to the finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015.



Having made his debut for the Black Stars under coach Charles Akonnor in the qualifications for the 2022 AFCON, the Italian-based player has said that the entire team is prepared for the tournament next year in Cameroon.



“Ghana is a strong National team, a good mix of interesting young prospects and more experienced players. The manager and his staff are very prepared too and we can't wait to go there."



“We know it won’t be easy and we will have to think game by game, but we’ll go there to make our dreams come true. We have to believe in ourselves that we can win the next AFCON," he told the BBC in an interview.