We can still win the league - Kotoko Circles Vice Chair

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council’s First Vice Chairman, Nana Kwame Dankwah, has expressed hope that the team can retain the Ghana Premier League title.



Dankwah made this statement in an interview with Kessben TV after the Porcupines Warriors’ goalless draw against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.



He acknowledged that the team had hoped to win the match, but they would have to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the remaining matches.



According to him, there is still a chance for Kotoko to win the league, given the number of matches left and the point difference.



“We had wanted to win but unfortunately we drew. I think we have to go back to the drawing board and prepare again.



"There’s still a chance if you look at the matches left and the point difference. I have not lost hope. We can still win the league’’, Dankwah said.



Asante Kotoko are currently in the sixth position on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points, five points behind the league leaders, Aduana FC.