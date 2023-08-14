We bathed with sachet water after Ghana’s 6-1 Egypt game - Jerry Akaminko

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Former Black Stars defender, Jeremiah Akaminko, has disclosed that he and his mates had to bath with sachet water after Ghana’s 6-1 win over Egypt to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Jerry Akaminko, who was lamenting over the bad condition of facilities in Ghana, recalled some of the sad experiences players had to endure during his time in the Black Stars.



Recalling one of the instances, Akaminko said after Ghana defeated Egypt in Kumasi, the taps in the locker rooms were not flowing with water hence the players had to resort to sachet water to bath after the match.



Speaking in an interview with Saddick Adams, Akaminko said, “There was no water to shower after our game against Egypt. They [the Egyptians] didn’t get water to shower. If our tap is not flowing it means they also don’t have. We used sachet water to shower…”



He noted that some of the players who felt uncomfortable with the situation had to wait till they got back to the hotels before they took their bath.



“If you like you can wait till we get to the hotel before you shower. That was the only option,” the player stated.



Jerry Akaminko was part of Ghana’s squad that qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil but unfortunately days to the tournament he got injured and had to be dropped.



