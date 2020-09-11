Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We are yet to receive any compensation from Kotoko after 2017 accident - Eric Donkor

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor has revealed that they are yet to be compensated after by the club after the team's accident in 2017.



The accident which killed the equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, happened at Nkawkaw on their way back to Kumasi after a GPL game in Accra against Inter Allies.



Most of the players suffered injuries with the then coach Steve Pollack heavily injured.



Three years after the accident, the players are yet to receive their compensation from the club despite the numerous support from other clubs and the Professional Players Association of Ghana.



“The only money we received was from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, apart from that we have not received any compensation from anyone," he told Citi TV.



Eric Donkor left the club to join Ashantigold in 2018, but he is now clubless after parting ways with the Miners.

