We are winning the league - Excited Arsenal fans react to Thomas Partey's signing

play videoArsenal fans are hopeful that with Partey's arrival, the club will be able to win the league

Arsenal fans are dreaming of league success for the first time in almost fourteen years and you’ve got to understand their excitement and perhaps audacious expectations.



When your club signs one of the top five midfielders in the world, you certainly have the right to brag and dream of big trophies.



They now have on their books a midfielder who provides something that the club has lacked since cult-hero Patrick Vieira left the club.



For Ghanaians who are Gunners, only a few things beat the feeling of having your country’s topmost football star playing for a club you dearly love.



Some Ghanaian Gunners have been sharing their excitement with Partey’s move in short videos with GhanaWeb.



To say they are excited is an understatement. They are absolutely delirious and over the moon that when next Arsenal play their game, a world-class midfielder from their part of the world will be among the squad.



Their excitement is also influenced by the belief that with the arrival of the 27-year-old, the club has taken a giant step towards winning the English Premier League.



The UEFA Champions League is a trophy that has eluded Arsenal and with the arrival of Thomas Partey, Ghanaian Arsenal fans believe that in the near future, they will ‘partey’ with Champions League title.



