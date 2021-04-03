We are winning the Ghana Premier League- Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie-Quaye

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie-Quaye says his side can win the Ghana Premier League title this season.



The youngster scored the only goal of the game in this team's 1-0 win over Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 18.



Ashie-Quaye, a key member of Ghana's U-20 squad that won the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania, scored the winning goal in the 39th minute. The left-back pounced on a fine pass, outpaced his marker and beat goalkeeper Ofori Antwi with a low shot.



Speaking after the game the AFCON U-20 winner said his team can win the title this season.



"As you can see we can win the Ghana Premier League easily", he said in the post-match interview.



Abbey also disclosed that discipline and good advice is what has helped in his impressive performances this season.



He was invited to the Black Stars B squad that played in the international friendly against Asian side Uzbekistan.



Great Olympics are on top of the Ghana Premier League with 33 points.